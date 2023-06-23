Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.50.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

