FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $265.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $232.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.69. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

