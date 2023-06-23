Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $38.50 at Morgan Stanley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FCX opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after acquiring an additional 626,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after acquiring an additional 472,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.