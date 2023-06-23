TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 182.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.20). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 419.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.23%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other TScan Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $64,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,224,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 37,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,624.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $64,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,224,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 79.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,149,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

