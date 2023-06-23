Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $3.10 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Macquarie began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Grab will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Grab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 205,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 449,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.