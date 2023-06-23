Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

AA has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.