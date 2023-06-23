Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.
AA has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.
Alcoa Stock Performance
Alcoa stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Alcoa from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Alcoa
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.