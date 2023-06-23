GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (GENK) Plans to Raise $33 Million in June 27th IPO

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (GENK) plans to raise $33 million in an IPO on Tuesday, June 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,000,000 shares at $10.00-$12.00 per share.

In the last year, GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. generated $169 million in revenue and $11.4 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $342.6 million.

Roth Capital Partners served as the underwriter for the IPO and Craig-Hallum Group and The Benchmark Company were co-managers.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a fast-growing Korean barbecue restaurant chain. (Incorporated in Delaware) GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts by total revenue in the United States. Founded by two Korean immigrants, we have grown over the last eleven (11) years to 32 company-owned restaurants as of MayÂ 26, 2023, by delivering an engaging and interactive dining experience where our guests serve as their own chefs. We offer an extensive menu of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables, all at a superior value. Our restaurants have modern d?©cor, lively Korean pop music playing in the background and embedded grills in the center of each table. Our food is served family style and requires guests to share and coordinate their cooking responsibilities, which fosters more meaningful interaction than traditional casual dining. We believe our unique culinary experience appeals to a vast segment of the population, particularly Millennials and Gen Z. OurÂ co-founders,Â Jae Chang and David Kim, both highly experienced and successful restaurateurs, joined forces to create our new Korean barbeque concept, opening our first restaurant in 2011 in Tustin, California. Since then, we have successfully opened profitable restaurants in multiple new markets. As of MayÂ 26, 2023, we operated 32Â locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Texas and New York. Our revenues in the year ended DecemberÂ 31, 2022 surpassed the revenue levels in 2021. In 2022, we achieved a Net Income Margin of 6.3%, a Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 20.5% and an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 13.1%. In the three months ended March 31, 2023, we achieved a Net Income Margin of 9.4%, a Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19.2% and an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 11.9%. **Note: Revenue and net income figures are for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2023. (Note: GEN Restaurant Group disclosed its IPO terms on June 14, 2023, in an S-1/A filing: 3.0 million shares at $10.00 to $12.00 to raise $33.0 million. GEN Restaurant Group filed its S-1 on May 26, 2023. The company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC in November 2021.) “.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and has 2350 employees. The company is located at 11480 South Street Suite 205 Cerritos, CA 90703 (562) 356-9929 and can be reached via phone at (562) 356-9929 or on the web at http://www.genkoreanbbq.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.