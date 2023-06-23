Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives $110.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sony Group has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $100.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth $62,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth $177,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

