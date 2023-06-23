Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $90.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.93.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,029 shares of company stock worth $15,948,400. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

