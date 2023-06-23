Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.94.

NXR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$548.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.00 and a one year high of C$11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

