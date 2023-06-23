Brokerages Set Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Target Price at $68.43

Shares of Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KNRRY opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. Knorr-Bremse has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

