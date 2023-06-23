Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) PT at $245.86

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $218.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Recommended Stories

