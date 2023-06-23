Analysts Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Target Price at GBX 838

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 838 ($10.72).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.20) to GBX 825 ($10.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 921 ($11.79) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.20) to GBX 880 ($11.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Beazley Trading Down 1.4 %

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 577.50 ($7.39) on Tuesday. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 463.60 ($5.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 695 ($8.89). The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 593.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 621.12. The company has a market cap of £3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazley

About Beazley

In other news, insider Clive Bannister purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £346,800 ($443,762.00). Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

