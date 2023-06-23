Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT at $257.14

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.14.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,313,000 after purchasing an additional 876,903 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth $14,877,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Roche by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,691,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,668,000 after acquiring an additional 356,469 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

