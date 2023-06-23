Brokerages Set Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target at $133.60

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.60.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

AEOXF opened at $146.66 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.98.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.