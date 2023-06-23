iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $6.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

IQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -256.50 and a beta of 0.49.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

