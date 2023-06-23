Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

Several analysts have commented on VTNR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In related news, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,604,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 83,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 134,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 47,279 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTNR stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 1.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

