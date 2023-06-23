Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

KOD stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $362.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.23. On average, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

