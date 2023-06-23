Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $26.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.69.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 463,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 152,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 330,427 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 778,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 262,325 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.