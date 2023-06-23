Crane (NYSE:CR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Crane Stock Down 0.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Crane by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.81.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

