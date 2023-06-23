FY2025 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Boosted by Zacks Research

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.72. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.42 per share.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,597,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.