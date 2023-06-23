Analysts Set Expectations for Norfolk Southern Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the railroad operator will post earnings per share of $14.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.80. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $13.36 per share.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

NSC opened at $220.11 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,273,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,770,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $356,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

