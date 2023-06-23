Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) PT Lowered to $8.60

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.30 to $8.60 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.52 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,556 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 924,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 28.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 340,490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 75,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,774,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after buying an additional 83,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at about $1,382,000.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.