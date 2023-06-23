MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Lowered to $34.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE MP opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.70. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,135.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,077,000 after acquiring an additional 497,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,775,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,392,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,765,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,538,000 after acquiring an additional 513,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,784,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,673,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

