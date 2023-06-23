Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Denison Mines Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Denison Mines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Denison Mines by 24.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Denison Mines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,366,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Denison Mines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

