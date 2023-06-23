StockNews.com Downgrades WW International (NYSE:WW) to Sell

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

WW International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WW opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

