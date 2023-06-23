DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $127,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $265,179.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,390,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $127,498.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,214 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 28.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

