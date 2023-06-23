Zacks Research Weighs in on Antero Resources Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a report released on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Antero Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

