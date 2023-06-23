FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Landsea Homes Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Landsea Homes in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Landsea Homes’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $241.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.05 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LSEA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.61. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 18.3% during the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 139,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 7.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 143.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

In other news, CEO John Ho purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael Forsum acquired 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 429,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,807.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Ho acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 59,999 shares of company stock worth $449,993 over the last three months. Company insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.