Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,553,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $58,359,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

