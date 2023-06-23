StockNews.com Upgrades Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to “Buy”

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

NYSE:NOC opened at $458.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.16 and a 200 day moving average of $470.50. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after purchasing an additional 122,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

