StockNews.com Upgrades Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Buy

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $77.56.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 232.6% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 66.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 31.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

