Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 1.8 %

SBS opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.04. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

