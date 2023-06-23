Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 1.8 %
SBS opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.04. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.04.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
