StockNews.com Downgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Sell

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.88. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

