Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Curis Stock Performance

Curis stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.94.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

About Curis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

