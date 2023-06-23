EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EMCORE news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 133,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $93,566.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,262,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,594 shares of company stock worth $527,268. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in EMCORE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 88,690 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in EMCORE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,241,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 86,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 466,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,456,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

