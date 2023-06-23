StockNews.com Downgrades Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Hold

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

PFGC stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,618 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 405,340 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

