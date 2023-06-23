StockNews.com Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Sell

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Up 1.6 %

TWLO opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $101.93.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,197 shares of company stock worth $1,759,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.