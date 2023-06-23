Zacks Research Weighs in on Emerson Electric Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report released on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

