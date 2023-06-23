Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at DA Davidson

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

