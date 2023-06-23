StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BSAC opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $477.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,284,000 after buying an additional 5,888,617 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 970.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,813,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,425 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,049,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,302,000 after buying an additional 1,040,662 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,942,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after buying an additional 749,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after buying an additional 527,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

