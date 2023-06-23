StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance
BSAC opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $477.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Banco Santander-Chile from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander-Chile
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.