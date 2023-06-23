StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,429,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $72,336.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,416,615 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,141 shares of company stock valued at $146,427. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

