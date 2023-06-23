Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $33.00 at Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

OHI stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 715,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 154,210 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,551,000 after acquiring an additional 356,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.

