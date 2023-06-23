StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Atento has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $20.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Atento

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

