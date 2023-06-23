Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FENG opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

