Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Titan International has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $739.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.18.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $548.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.52 million. Titan International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Titan International will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

About Titan International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 800.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Titan International by 1,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

