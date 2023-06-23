Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Shares of TWI opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Titan International has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $739.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.18.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $548.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.52 million. Titan International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Titan International will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
