Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
NSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.
Shares of Insperity stock opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average of $117.46. Insperity has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 113.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
