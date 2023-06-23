Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average of $117.46. Insperity has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 113.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.