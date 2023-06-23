Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TAP opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,244,000 after buying an additional 1,032,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,287,000 after acquiring an additional 214,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

