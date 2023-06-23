Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of Entain stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

