Barclays Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $18.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $805,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 888,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 915.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 582,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

